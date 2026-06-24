Gill climbs to No.2 in ODI rankings; Henry draws level with Bumrah atop Test bowling charts

Dubai, June 24 (IANS) India opener Shubman Gill climbed to second place in the latest ICC ODI Batter rankings, while New Zealand pacer Matt Henry joined India's Jasprit Bumrah at the summit of the Test Bowling rankings following stellar performances across formats.

There was also a change at the top of the Test batting rankings, with England veteran Joe Root reclaiming the No.1 position. Root's scores of 46 and 77 against New Zealand helped him move up two places and overtake teammate Harry Brook and Australia's Travis Head to return to the summit for the 12th time in his career.

Gill gained three places after his recent performances and now sits second among ODI batters, just 24 rating points behind top-ranked Daryl Mitchell. Fellow India batter Ishan Kishan also made significant progress, jumping 21 places to move to joint 43rd in the ODI batting rankings.

India's bowlers enjoyed notable gains as well following the completion of the ODI series against Afghanistan. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh rose 16 places to 22nd among ODI bowlers, while Prasidh Krishna surged 34 spots to joint 58th. All-rounder Washington Sundar climbed 17 places to joint 71st in the same list.

In Test cricket, New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry became only the third New Zealander to reach the No.1 ranking for Test bowlers, drawing level with India's Bumrah at the top following his match-winning 11-wicket haul in the second Test against England at The Oval.

Bumrah had held sole possession of the top ranking since overtaking South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in November 2024, but Henry's heroics helped New Zealand level the three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England at 1-1 and earn him a share of the top spot.

Henry joins Jack Cowie, who first achieved the feat in 1947, and New Zealand great Richard Hadlee, who held the position between 1984 and 1990. His current rating of 870 points has only been surpassed by two New Zealand players in ICC rankings history: Hadlee, who reached 909 in 1985, and former captain Kane Williamson, who attained a batting rating of 919 in 2021.

Several New Zealand batters were rewarded for their performances in the same Test. Rachin Ravindra moved up two places to 10th, Daryl Mitchell climbed five spots to 16th, Glenn Phillips jumped eight places to 31st, and Henry Nicholls gained 13 positions to reach 40th.

In T20Is, Australia's Mitchell Marsh rose four places to ninth among batters after his side's series sweep over Bangladesh, while teammate Nathan Ellis climbed three spots to seventh in the bowling rankings.

Despite Bangladesh's 3-0 series defeat, Towhid Hridoy advanced nine places to 30th, and Saif Hassan moved up 13 spots to joint 35th among T20I batters. Spinner Nasum Ahmed also enjoyed a major rise, jumping 27 places to 11th in the T20I bowling rankings.

--IANS

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