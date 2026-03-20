March 20, 2026 11:43 PM हिंदी

GIFT City opens global investment gateway; Indian investors can now access 30 international markets

GIFT City opens global investment gateway; Indian investors can now access 30 international markets

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) In a significant development for India’s financial landscape, a new global investment platform has been introduced at GIFT City, enabling Indian investors to seamlessly invest in international equities.

The platform, launched through NSE International Exchange, allows both retail investors and non-resident Indians (NRIs) to access nearly 30 global markets.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of positioning India as a global financial hub and has been developed under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and CEO of NSE IX, described the development as a major milestone for both Gujarat and the country.

“The platform would significantly simplify overseas investing for Indian investors, which was earlier a complex and often restrictive process,” he stated.

One of the key features of the platform is fractional investing, which enables users to buy portions of high-value global stocks such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc..

This means investors no longer need to purchase entire shares, which can often be expensive, but can instead invest small amounts.

The platform will be accessible through a dedicated mobile application available on app stores, allowing users to open an account within 30 to 40 seconds.

Once registered, investors can transfer funds to the NSE IX bank account in GIFT City, after which their buying power will be reflected instantly, enabling them to start investing in global stocks.

Balasubramaniam emphasized that the entire process will be fully regulated and transparent.

Investments will be made under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme framework of the Reserve Bank of India, which permits individuals to invest up to $250,000 abroad annually.

The ‘Global Access’ platform of NSE IX will function as an infrastructure provider and aggregator, connecting Indian investors with international markets.

Initially, access has been enabled for US-listed stocks, with plans to soon expand to markets in the UK, Japan, and parts of Europe.

Market participants said the move will allow investors to diversify their portfolios globally -- an option that was previously limited and often required routing investments through financial hubs like Dubai or Singapore.

--IANS

pk

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