Two more arrested from Latur, Pune in NEET paper leak case

Pune, May 27 (IANS) Two more accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of people arrested to 13.

The two accused have been identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who is a physics faculty at Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre.

According to the officials, Shirure played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in getting the Chemistry questions from P.V. Kulkarni -- who is being called the "kingpin" of the entire paper leak scam.

Meanwhile, another accused, Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, got the leaked Physics questions of the NEET UG 2026 Exam from the arrested accused, Manisha Havaldar.

"Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations in various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on," officials said.

The CBI registered this case on May 12 based on the written complaint given by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, pertaining to the alleged paper leak of the NEET-UG 2026 Examination.

"Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed, and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated," officials said.

The investigators said that the 13 accused who have been arrested in this case are from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.

"Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem, and the investigation has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated before the exam," the CBI said.

The CBI also reaffirmed its commitment to a "comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case".

Investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

--IANS

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