April 28, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

GI tag boosts global appeal of Kachchh’s traditional copper bells

GI tag boosts global appeal of Kachchh’s traditional copper bells

Kachchh (Gujarat), April 28 (IANS) After receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Kachchh’s copper bell craft is gaining significant recognition at the international level, while demand has increased both in India and abroad, empowering artisans.

Jhura village in the district is a major hub for making copper bells, where artisans have preserved this craft for generations.

A copper bell is mainly made of three parts -- body, cap, and handle. These bells are first shaped from iron scrap, then coated with copper or brass and fired in a furnace. After that, artisans give them their final shape.

About the craft, copper bell artisan Abhishek Lohar said: "This craft is made in three parts—body, cap, and handle. First, it is shaped from an iron sheet."

"Once the iron bell is ready, it is sent for coating. This work is done by women. After the coating is completed, the bell is fired in a furnace. Once that process is done, it returns for the main process where sound is created in it. After finishing, it is exported," he said.

Made in various sizes, copper bells preserve Kachchh’s ancient craft heritage. Earlier, these bells were mainly used around the necks of cows and buffaloes, but now their demand as decorative items has increased significantly.

Artisan Javed Abdullah said that they produce bells ranging from the smallest size to sizes numbered 13–14.

"Our most expensive product is the engraved bell, which people buy for cows and buffaloes," he added.

Significantly, initiatives by the Gujarat government, such as Garvi Gurjari and handicraft promotion programmes, have played a key role in promoting this centuries-old craft of Kachchh. According to artisans, benefits like government loans and workshops have helped improve marketing and increase wholesale orders.

Janmamad Lohar credited government schemes for benefiting the copper bell craft.

"Through these programmes, we received new designs. The Garvi Gurjari scheme and many NGOs supported us. After developing new designs, we are now making bells used for home decoration, which are in high demand today."

Traditional copper bells are now produced in nearly 500 different designs and exported to countries like the US and the UK. Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the efforts of the state government have helped this ancient craft from the border villages of Kachchh achieve new heights, while also strengthening the local economy by creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

--IANS

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