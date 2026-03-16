Getting lifetime achievement award is something any cricketer would cherish, says Binny

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Roger Binny said receiving the Lifetime Achievement award at the recent BCCI awards ceremony was a moment of immense pride, calling it the culmination of a life devoted to cricket as a player, coach and administrator.

"Well, I was very proud to hear from the BCCI that I'd been given this award. It's something that any cricketer would cherish - being a lifetime achievement (awardee). You work so much to achieve so many things in the game. It's not only just cricket, but it's also administration and coaching and everything revolves around cricket. To me, it was a great honour and I'm very proud to receive it," said Binny in a video release by the BCCI on Monday.

Binny, a key member of India's historic 1983 ODI World Cup-winning side, reflected on the memories that defined his playing career. "I was fortunate to be one of the players to play for India. Coming from a country whose population is so big, not many of us get a chance to represent the country. So, for me, representing the country was the biggest goal I achieved in cricket and this is what growing up as a young kid, you want to achieve.

"You want to be on the television and you want to be part of the winning teams. So, I achieved that. That was one of the greatest things which I cherish. We happened to win the World Cup and the World Championship of Cricket during my period. From 1983 to 1986-87, we won every single one-day competition in the world and in Asia at that time."

After hanging up his boots, Binny said he quickly realised he still had much to offer the game and turned to coaching, as India won the 2000 Men’s U19 World Cup. "So, for me, it was a big time for me and I was able to perform in these tournaments. When I finished my cricket, I thought I would just take a break from the game. Then I realized that I could contribute a lot more to the game.

“That's why I got into the coaching scene first from my home state, Karnataka. Then I did the Indian U19s coaching and again, for me, was a big boost because I was able to pass on what it means being a cricketer and playing out there in the middle.

“I was able to pass on a lot of information to the younger generation of cricketers. So, I enjoyed it very much and moreover, coaching the junior teams is always much, much more rewarding for you and you get a lot of pleasure out of it."

Binny said the pull of serving cricket then drew him into administration, a journey that eventually took him to being the BCCI President. "So, that was one thing. When I finished up with my coaching, then I realized that, you know, there was also some more cricket left in me for the administration. So, I got into the administration in my home state way back in 1999. Then I went through all the, from being what we used to call a committee member. Now, it's an ethics council.

"So, from a committee member, I moved up the ranks. I went to be vice president and President of the KSCA. Then, fortunately, after KSCA, I came into the BCCI and headed the BCCI for a period of time, which I enjoyed very much again because in all these state and national postings, I was able to contribute again towards the game. So, I was very happy because I could still not play the game, but be a part of the system."

Binny closed with an emotional tribute to his family. "Yes, like I said earlier, it's a very proud moment for me and my family because my family has been my strength all along - from my wife, children, my parents.

“My parents are the ones who encouraged me when I started playing the game. They gave me the support and encouragement which any young cricketer needs. So, they are the ones to really admire. If they were alive today, they would admire my role in cricket."

--IANS

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