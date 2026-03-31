Georgia Voll tops T20I Rankings, ends Mooney’s 26-month reign

Dubai, March 31 (IANS) Georgia Voll jumped eight spots to overtake fellow Australian Beth Mooney as the No. 1 ICC Women’s T20I batter after scoring her first T20I century in the third and final match against the West Indies, helping her team to a 3-0 series sweep.

Voll’s innings lifted her above 800 ratings points to a personal best of 815, securing her first top spot in the batting rankings, as Australia won the rain-affected match by 40 runs using the DLS method.

Mooney’s tenure, starting in January 2024 after replacing Tahlia McGrath, concluded when Voll scored a 52-ball century during their sweep of the hosts at Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This was a solid result, just 72 days before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener in England and Wales.

Amelia Kerr, New Zealand's captain, maintained her exceptional all-round form during their home series against South Africa. She has now become the fourth Kiwi to lead the women’s all-rounders’ rankings, joining Rebecca Steele, Aimee Watkins, and Sophie Devine.

Kerr replaced West Indies captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the list after scoring 105 and taking two wickets for only six runs in Christchurch's final T20I, leading to a 95-run win over the visitors. She also rose to sixth among batters and tenth among bowlers. Matthews had held the number one all-rounder spot since October 2023 when she first overtook Ash Gardner.

There have also been significant changes in the Women’s ODI Player Rankings after the first ODI between the White Ferns and the Proteas in Christchurch.

Maddie Green advanced four spots to 13th on the batters’ list after scoring 85 runs in her team’s losing effort. They were defeated by the tourists in a tense final-ball finish, with South Africa’s debutant, Kayla Reyneke, hitting a six to secure a two-wicket win in the end.

South Africa’s Annerie Dercksen scored 72 off 93 balls, moving up nine places to 42nd among batters. Meanwhile, her teammate Ayabonga Khaka achieved her career-best ODI performance with six for 56, climbing three spots to 17th among bowlers.

Amelia and her sister Jessica Kerr each took two wickets in the first match. Amelia moved up two places to ninth, while Jessica stayed in 13th.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, Australia has established an unbeatable 2-0 lead in their three-match series against the West Indies, winning by 103 runs in the first match and by 90 runs in the second.

Despite the team's poor results, Stefanie Taylor’s undefeated century (105 off 129 balls) brought some joy to the West Indies, as she jumped 10 spots to 28th in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings.

Alana King’s bowling figures of 0 for 42 and 1 for 45 in the matches caused her to drop to second place, with England’s Sophie Ecclestone reclaiming the top spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings. She still has a chance to reclaim her position, as she is only four rating points behind Ecclestone’s 747.

Finally, Australia’s Georgia Wareham moved up eight places to rank 16th among all-rounders after scoring 81 runs and taking four wickets in the first two ODIs against the West Indies.

--IANS

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