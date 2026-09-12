PM Modi welcomes BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday.

PM Modi warmly received Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders at the Bharat Mandapam ahead of the Summit.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India is set to host the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from today.

India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First," according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Beyond these areas, the leaders will discuss ways to strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation on shared priorities and exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The BRICS Summit will begin with a closed session for BRICS Member Countries: “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism."

Later in the day, the leaders of BRICS member countries will witness the "Bharat Innovates Exhibition". The leaders will take a family photo and join a tree plantation later in the day.

The leaders will attend a dinner hosted by PM Modi in the evening.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held its Chairship three times in 2012, 2016 and 2021. India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a significant milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

--IANS

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