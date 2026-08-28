Genelia Deshmukh gives glimpse of Rakhi celebrations: Elder sister has to always be the one gifting, pampering

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh shared a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother, Nigel D'Souza, whom she fondly calls “Nigu Pigu”.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her adorable rakhi celebration. In the clip, she is first seen tying her brother a rakhi and the two then are seen hilariously fighting over an envelope. Genelia humorously spoke about the “annual fight” over gifting and pampering.

“The Annual Fight. The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around - It’s not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down,” Genelia wrote as the caption.

She added: “Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back.”

Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

She will also be seen in Emraan Hashmi ‘Gunmaaster G9’. The actor on August 25 had unveiled the first glimpse of his upcoming action entertainer.

The glimpse sets the tone for an action-packed narrative while also teasing the chemistry between Hashmi and the film’s lead cast.

Taking to Instagram, Emraan shared the teaser, writing, “The World of G9 Begins. Romance. Music. Action.#GunmaasterG9 brings it all together in a story that’s ready to take you on a ride. In cinemas 27th November 2026.#G9 #Gunmaaster Produced by @deepakmukut @hunarmukut @sangeetaahirofficial Presented by @sohamrockstrent Pvt Ltd.”

Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Deepak Mukut have reunited Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Datt nearly two decades after their first collaboration in 2005 on “Gunmaaster G9.” The reunion also marks another musical collaboration between Hashmi and Reshammiya, with Himesh composing the music for the upcoming film.

“Gunmaaster G9” also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

--IANS

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