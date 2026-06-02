Gautham Ram Karthik-starrer Bloody Politics's shooting wrapped

Chennai, June 2 ( IANS) The makers of director Dhina Raghavan's eagerly awaited upcoming political action thriller 'Bloody Politics', featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

The film has been triggering huge interest in fans and film buffs, ever since its makers announced its title through a teaser.

The title teaser was launched by popular actor Arya and ace director Mari Selvaraj and opened on an intriguing note with a thought-provoking saying attributed to Gautama Buddha. “The mind is everything. What we think, we become.”

The teaser presented a striking conversation between an elderly man, played by Jayapalan, and the unseen voice of the protagonist. Their exchange revolved around the symbolism and significance of a flagpole, subtly weaving in political references that span from Arignar Anna to actor Vijay. These moments were brought alive through the sharp and impactful dialogues penned by critically acclaimed filmmaker Raju Murugan.

What followed was a compelling montage where the voice over seamlessly blended with a series of breathtaking action sequences. Eventually, the film’s striking title was revealed.

The presentation stood out for its engaging technical finesse. Cinematographer Pratheep Kaliraja's visuals in the teaser had a gritty and immersive appeal, while composer Sam CS's music amplified the entire experience with a thunderous background score that heightened the drama and intensity.

Gautham Ram Karthik plays the lead in the film, with Anchana Nethrun appearing as the female lead. The film also features Selvaraghavan in a pivotal role alongside Robbie, P. Vasu, A. Venkatesh, Maaran, Indumathi, Aditya Kathir, Bakkiyam Sankar and others.

'Bloody Politics' is being produced by director Ganesh K. Babu, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Dada'. Ganesh K Babu has produced this film under his banner Draft by GKB, with Sanjay Muthukumar V as co-producer. The striking teaser presentation also highlights the confident directorial vision of Dhina Raghavan.

The film’s technical crew includes Tha.Ramalingam as art director and Deepak S as editor. Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Yugabharathi, Ganesh K. Babu and Sowmiya Bharathi D. The additional technical team includes Costume designer Gayathri Balasubramanian, Stunt choreographer Abishek Srinivas and executive producer Durai Karthik.

-- IANS

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