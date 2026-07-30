Gautami Kapoor tells Shilpa Shinde ‘show is running because of you’, apologises on behalf of Ram Kapoor

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Gautami Kapoor, who was a visitor for Ram Kapoor in “Lock Upp 2”, heaped praise on contestant Shilpa Shinde, calling her the driving force behind the reality show and saying that the “show is running” because of her.

She went on to extend an apology on behalf of her husband, Ram Kapoor, amid the ongoing kissing controversy, saying she was sorry if his actions had made any of the women contestants uncomfortable.

Gautami went up to Shreya Kalra, who had previously expressed her anger over Ram Kapoor kissing her over winning a task.

Gautami said: “If there has been a mistake, please forgive us. If he has touched you inappropriately and if he has spat on you by mistake, I apologise to you on his behalf.”

She then apologised to all women in the house.

“All the women in the house, if Ram has made you feel uncomfortable, I apologise on his behalf. He is like that in real life. I am not defending him. He’s like a teddy bear.”

Gautami then went up to Shilpa and said: “Your performance so far… I mean hats of to you because you are playing amazing and the show is running because of you.”

Ram met actress Gautami in 2000 on the set of Ghar Ek Mandir. After dating for two years, the couple got married in February 2003. They are parents to two children.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the Netflix show. The finale is set to take place in the weekend.

The show currently has names such as Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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