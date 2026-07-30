Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for KBC new season: The test starts now

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Bollywood’s “Shahenshah” Amitabh Bachchan has concluded the pre-production of the upcoming season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and went on to share that the “test starts now”.

The octogenarian took to his blog, where he first spoke about his fans wishing him on Guru Purnima.

Big B wrote, "To all that have, through their extreme generosity, expressed their greeting on the auspicious Guru Purnima, I reciprocate them with gratitude and love."

He further added in Hindi, "Itne zyada messages aa gaye the ki kaam karein ya messages ka jawab dein. To kshama prarthi hoon. (There were so many messages that I couldn't decide whether to work or reply to them. So, I sincerely seek your forgiveness.)”

Further in the blog, the thespian first shared a string of pictures from the sets and went on to say that the pre-production process for the quiz-based reality show has come to an end and that he is now gearing up for the shoot.

The cine icon wrote, ".. the test starts now .. as the final mocks get over and the production and audience takes over .."

He added: said, "Aur is baar jaisa ki hum apne promo mein kehte hain, jara sochna padega!!" (And this time, as we have been saying in our promos, you'll have to think a little harder, ‘Sochna Padega’).”

Big B is all set to return as the host for the 18th edition of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” for which he will start shooting from August 1.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, another actor, replaced Big B.

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise, where contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

The first episode KBC is set to premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television

--IANS

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