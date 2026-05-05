Gaurav Gera reveals alternate dialogue options given by Aditya Dhar instead of his viral “Doodh Soda” line in Dhurandhar

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera, popularly known for his role as Aalam in Dhurandhar, on Tuesday afternoon, gave fans a glimpse into the making of one of the most talked-about dialogues from Dhurandhar.

He revealed how his now-viral line “Darling Darling, Dil Kyu Toda” came to life during the shoot, along with the other options provided by director Aditya Dhar.

Taking to his social media account, Gera shared a screenshot featuring many quirky rhyme and humourous dialogue variations and options that were sent to him apparently by Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, during the prep stage of the film.

Gaurav Gera also credited filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the final dialogue.

As shared by Gaurav, the options instead of the iconic Doodh Soda dialogue were,

“Mehfil me ghus gaya behen ka ghoda

Peelo peelo aalam doodh soda'

'Ande se nikla chooza

Kha lo kha lo cream kharbooza'

'Ek ne kiya dil brek

To duji ko pilao aalm fruit shake'

'Ho gaye ishq me fail

Pio Pistol pineapple'

'Pio Aamlaa kaa maamla

Banjao juhi chawla'

'Lohe par pad gaya hathoda

Peelo Aalam Doodh soda'.”

Sharing the post on his social media account, Gera wrote, “People often ask me who came up with ‘Darling Darling Dil Kyu Toda’.. @adityadharfilms Did .. These were the options sent to me by Dhar Saab.. to learn before we shoot.. but at shoot we did ‘Darling Darling’.. which one do u think is the best.”

The shared screenshot by Gaurav included multiple comic lines built around the phrase “Aalam Doodh Soda.”

Talking about Gaurav Gera’s performance in Dhurandhar, it has been receiving appreciation from audiences.

Audience has been praising his screen presence and dialogue delivery.

Over the years, Gaurav Gera has carved a niche for himself across television, films, and OTT shows.

He first rose to fame with his role as Nandu in the iconic show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin where his friendship with Jassi aka Mona Singh is still remembered.

The actor also became extremely famous for his “Shopkeeper” videos on social media.

–IANS

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