Gal Gadot on ‘In the Hand of Dante’: Unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot has spoken about working with painter-filmmaker Julian Schnabel in the forthcoming film “In The Hand Of Dante” and said that it’s bold, moving, and unlike anything she has ever been a part of.

In the Hand of Dante is a drama film directed by Schnabel, based on the 2002 novel by Nick Tosches. It follows a manuscript of Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy found in the Vatican library, which makes its way to a mob boss in New York City, ending up in the hands of Nick Tosches.

The actress shared a string of images from the sets of the film, including glimpses of her with the renowned filmmaker.

She wrote in the caption: “Tomorrow, In the Hand of Dante arrives on Netflix. This film has been an incredible journey- a story that weaves together a love that transcends lifetimes, art, crime, and everything in between. It’s bold, moving, and unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

Talking about working with the filmmaker, who has been a proponent of independent arthouse cinema since the 1990s, Gadot said it was a “dream come true.”

“Working with Julian Schnabel was truly a dream come true. He is an artist I have admired for many years, and The Diving Bell and the Butterfly remains one of my all-time favorite films,” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress added: “Having the opportunity not only to work with him, but also to get to know the gentle, artistic soul behind his remarkable work, was a gift I will always cherish. I’m deeply grateful to have shared this experience with such an extraordinary cast and crew, and I can’t wait for you to finally see it.

Gadot concluded. “Thank you to everyone who helped bring this beautiful and ambitious project to life. I hope you connect with it as deeply as we did while making it. In the Hand of Dante premieres tomorrow on Netflix.”

The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, John Malkovich, Louis Cancelmi, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benjamin Clementine, Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Jason Momoa.

--IANS

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