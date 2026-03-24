March 24, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Fuel supply in Bangladesh faces disruption due to rise in demand: Energy Minister

Fuel supply in Bangladesh faces disruption due to rise in demand: Energy Minister (File image)

Dhaka, March 24 (IANS) Bangladesh's Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud has admitted that the normal fuel supply system has been disrupted in the country due to rise in consumer demand, local media reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, Mahmud said that the situation has emerged as the fuel at petrol pumps gets exhausted faster than usual, United News of Bangladesh reported.

He said, "Earlier, tank lorries would be filled in the morning and even after selling fuel throughout the day, there would be some surplus. But now, due to long queues, the fuel runs out quickly,” he said.

When asked why people are not getting fuel despite there being no shortage, as he had said earlier, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud stated that supply delays in the early hours were causing the problem.

The minister said, "It takes time to refill tankers from depots and transport fuel to pumps. So there is a shortage in the early morning, but fuel becomes available later."

He said the demand of consumers had increased sharply, with the amount of fuel sold in a day was now being sold out within just a few hours, UNB reported. He further said, "When demand suddenly spikes like this, naturally the fuel will run out."

Mahmud stated that the existing supply mechanism were strained due to high number of people crowding petrol pumps.

When asked whether the government would implement fuel rationing in Bangladesh, he said, “I cannot say anything about that right now." He urged people not to buy fuel beyond their needs, stressing that purchasing in large quantity quote further disrupt supply.

Meanwhile, commuters faced problems as fuel shortage has been reported at several filling stations in Khulna city. Palash Das, a resident of Dashpara in the Boyra area, said that he could not get fuel for his motorcycle despite visiting four stations, Bangladesh's leading daily The Daily Star reported.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

K S Ravikumar's character in Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' revealed! (Photo Credit: Vels Film International/X)

K S Ravikumar's character in Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' revealed!

India building world’s largest 30 GW renewable park in Gujarat

India building world’s largest 30 GW renewable park in Gujarat

India’s flexible office stock tops 110 million sq ft, triples in 5 years: Report

India’s flexible office stock tops 110 million sq ft, triples in 5 years: Report

Head coach Khalid Jamil names 23-member senior men's squad for AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round against Hong Kong to be played on Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi on March 31. Photo credit: AIFF

Coach Khalid Jamil names 23-member senior men's squad for Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong

Australian Navy chief visits INS Nilgiri during Exercise Kakadu

Australian Navy chief visits INS Nilgiri during Exercise Kakadu

Kal Somani-led consortium buys Rajasthan Royals for USD 1.63 billion

Kal Somani-led consortium buys Rajasthan Royals for USD 1.63 billion

Avinash Tiwary sheds light on the importance on ‘Aye Khudaa’ in narrative structure of ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’

Avinash Tiwary sheds light on the importance on ‘Aye Khudaa’ in narrative structure of ‘Ginny Wedss Sunny 2’

Soori's next to be helmed by 'Indru, Netru, Nalai' director R Ravikumar (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Soori's next to be helmed by 'Indru, Netru, Nalai' director R Ravikumar

Ananya Panday offers prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga: Om Namah Shivay

Ananya Panday offers prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga: Om Namah Shivay

Chhattisgarh set to host inaugural KITG as Dilip Tirkey, Salima Tete back platform for tribal sporting talent (Credit: KITG 2025)

Chhattisgarh set to host inaugural KITG as Dilip Tirkey, Salima Tete back platform for tribal sporting talent