FSSAI slaps Swiggy Instamart with 9 notices following consumer complaints

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart over consumer complaints alleging multiple violations, the food regulator said on Saturday.

Taking to the social media platform X, FSSAI said that the complaints alleged the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through the quick commerce platform.

Among the key observations, the regulator said eggs were allegedly marketed under a brand name that was not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence. The Food Business Operator (FBO) was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under a valid licence and to apply for a licence modification, if required.

The notices also cited complaints alleging that products such as ‘Healthify 100 per cent Whey Protein 1 kg’ and ‘Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts’ were supplied after their expiry dates.

In another instance, an ‘Akshayakalpa Organic Egg’ was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour and showing signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption.

Similarly, Kakke da Paratha was reportedly found spoiled and emitting a foul odour, making it unfit for human consumption.

FSSAI also said no corrective action was taken by the FBO despite the complaint being escalated.

It also alleged that an infant food formulation was found in a deteriorated and unsafe condition and was re-supplied to the consumer after the defective product had been returned.

Meanwhile, the regulator has directed the Food Business Operator to submit a detailed explanation addressing the alleged non-compliances and the circumstances leading to the reported incidents.

It has also sought details of the company's food safety systems, quality assurance measures, corrective actions and steps taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The FSSAI has directed the company to furnish the required explanation and compliance report within the stipulated period, failing which appropriate action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, may be initiated.

--IANS

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