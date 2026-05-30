IPL 2026 Final: When and Where to watch GT vs RCB, know all details

Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After lifting their maiden IPL trophy last year, RCB faces the challenge of defending the crown for the first time in franchise history. The Rajat Patidar-led side responded in impressive fashion, finishing at the top of the points table with nine wins from 14 league matches before sealing a place in the final with a convincing victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, led by Shubman Gill, the Titans produced one of the greatest comeback campaigns of the season, finishing among the top two teams in the league stage with 18 points in 14 matches, before sealing a return to the final with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

Both sides last met in Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, where the 2025 champions won by a massive margin of 92 runs. They would look to continue the momentum and win their second title, while GT are seeking revenge at their home ground.

When: Sunday, May 31, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs RCB Final will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh lyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

--IANS

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