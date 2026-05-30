May 30, 2026 6:13 PM हिंदी

Rs 944 crore Boregaon-Shahpur corridor 85 pc complete: Govt

Rs 944 crore Boregaon-Shahpur corridor 85 pc complete: Govt

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The Boregaon to Shahpur section of NH‑753L -- a nearly 47 km modern four‑lane corridor being developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana -- is about 85 per cent complete and will provide a faster, safer inter‑state link between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, an official statement said on Saturday.

The corridor, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 944 crore, will become a major transport axis connecting Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

The project passes through agriculturally rich regions known for crops such as banana, cotton, soybean and wheat. For local farmers and transporters, these better roads directly translate into faster market access and lower transportation costs.

The corridor includes 1 railway over bridge, 7 major bridges, 20 minor bridges, 98 culverts, 3 light vehicle underpasses (LVUPs), 5 small vehicle underpasses (SVUPs) and 6 vehicular underpasses (VUPs).

Further, 19 kms of service roads are being constructed to facilitate safe and convenient movement for local traffic. These will provide connectivity to rural areas, agricultural fields and small settlements, ensuring that local commuters can travel safely without entering the main highway.

Khandwa and Burhanpur produce over 1.7 million metric tonnes of bananas annually, sending about 140 heavily loaded trucks daily to domestic markets and international ports.

"For years, these trucks had to depend on narrow, damaged roads that slowed this movement, increased their travel time and made transportation a difficult task," the statement said, adding that the new highway is expected to ease that movement.

Gopal Kadutemkar, a local cold storage operator, explained that the biggest advantage of the project will be how much closer Indore and the Malwa region will feel after completion.

Faster travel, reduced transportation costs and smoother movement are expected to benefit local businesses, emergency travel and daily commuting alike.

—IANS

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