Pune hooch tragedy: FDA finds methanol adulteration as primary cause of deaths

Pune, May 30 (IANS) A major breakthrough has emerged in the investigation into the toxic liquor tragedy that claimed 18 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) identifying adulterated methanol as the primary cause of the deaths.

Acting on information provided by the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the FDA conducted raids on premises linked to a company named Shri Rex International, which operates an office in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, and a warehouse in Bhiwandi. During the operation, officials seized 5,929 kilograms of methanol that was allegedly being stored illegally.

According to investigators, the toxic liquor consumed by the victims was being sold for as little as Rs 30 per bottle. The probe revealed that methanol, a highly toxic chemical used in industrial applications, had been mixed with the liquor, leading to multiple deaths and leaving several others in critical condition.

Following the discovery, police sealed both the company's office and warehouse and confiscated the methanol stock. Notices have been issued to the company's owners, Arun Kumar Chaubey and Abhishek Arun Kumar Chaubey, while proceedings have been initiated to revoke the firm's operating licence.

The case came to light after a series of deaths were reported in the Phugewadi, Dapodi and Hadapsar areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. As evidence pointed towards methanol adulteration, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe ordered immediate action against those involved in the illegal storage and distribution of the chemical.

Speaking on the crackdown, Mundhe said the administration would show no leniency toward any individual or organisation found endangering public health. He emphasised that access to safe food and medicines is a fundamental right of every citizen and assured strict enforcement of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, along with other relevant laws.

Officials said the victims had allegedly consumed the illicit liquor at the residence of Karnal Singh Virka in the Phugewadi area. Investigations revealed that the liquor was supplied through a chain of intermediaries. A man identified as Yogesh Wankhede allegedly sourced the liquor from Raju Prajapati of Urali Kanchan before distributing it further.

Police investigations subsequently traced the methanol used in the adulterated liquor to Shri Rex International. After learning that the company's warehouse was located at Anant & Co., Gala No. 544/A, Mhatre Compound, Anjur Road, Valgaon, Bhiwandi, officials from the FDA's Thane division, led by Drug Inspector Yogendra and assisted by local police, carried out a raid on the premises.

At the time of the operation, proprietor Arun Kumar Chaubey and authorised representative Abhishek Arun Kumar Chaubey were not present. Officials later learned that both had already been taken into custody by the State Excise Department.

During the search, authorities recovered nearly six tonnes of methanol. Investigators were reportedly unable to find proper records relating to the storage, purchase or sale of the chemical. No stock registers or mandatory documentation were available at the premises, raising serious concerns about regulatory compliance.

Officials stated that the company had allegedly failed to maintain records required under the Poisons Act. In order to prevent any further misuse of the toxic substance, the entire stock was seized and sealed.

A complaint has been lodged at Narpoli Police Station in Bhiwandi against Arun Kumar Chaubey and Abhishek Arun Kumar Chaubey. Police have registered a case against the duo, while the FDA has issued a show-cause notice and initiated proceedings to cancel the company's licence under the provisions of the Poisons Act.

Authorities believe the swift action may have prevented another large-scale tragedy. Investigators are now examining whether similar illegal liquor manufacturing and distribution networks are operating elsewhere in Maharashtra.

The operation has also exposed an alleged nexus between illicit liquor suppliers and entities involved in the storage and distribution of methanol. Officials say the investigation is continuing and efforts are underway to identify all individuals connected to the supply chain responsible for the deadly liquor tragedy.

--IANS

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