From visa heartbreak to Miami suite: How Cabo Verde Keeper Vozinha's mother made it to FIFA WC

Miami, June 22 (IANS) When Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha walked off the pitch after his team's shock draw with Spain in its opening World Cup Group H match, his thoughts turned to his mother thousands of miles away.

Six days later, Ana Candida Evora was in a suite as Cabo Verde faced Uruguay in Miami, completing a journey that became one of the most talked-about human-interest stories of the World Cup.

Ana arrived at Miami Stadium carrying a Cabo Verde flag and wearing a shirt bearing her son's name and number, reports Xinhua. Before the match, she expressed gratitude to those who made the trip possible in a video released by FIFA.

"I want to thank all the fans and all the people who helped me in this process. Also for the support they give the teams, especially Cabo Verde," she said. "We are all supporting Cabo Verde so that they play well and shine on the field," she added before ending with a rallying cry: "Come on, Blue Sharks!"

Fans cheered when Vozinha appeared on the stadium screens during the warm-up and again when the teams were introduced. In the 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Monday (IST), the goalkeeper remained a steadying influence, if not as prominent as he was against Spain, as Cabo Verde survived a tense finish to gain another valuable point against a more fancied rival.

Vozinha, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, made seven saves in the goalless draw against Spain to help Cabo Verde secure the first World Cup point in its history. After the final whistle, the 40-year-old spoke about the family members he wished could have shared the occasion with him.

"I cried because I grew up with my grandparents, and unfortunately, they were not here; they died a few years ago," he told reporters. "They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa."

From Sao Vicente, one of the islands that make up the Cabo Verde archipelago off West Africa, Ana watched the match and celebrated her son's performance.

"I said that no ball would enter his goal, and that is exactly what happened," she said. "He is a great goalkeeper. I am very proud to be Vozinha's mother, and I hope he continues to save every ball that comes his way."

Her absence from the Spain match prompted efforts to help her travel to the United States before Cabo Verde's second group match. Among those who stepped forward was Lin Jie, a Chinese businessman who moved to Cabo Verde from Wenzhou in China's Zhejiang Province 23 years ago.

"Vozinha's cousin happened to work in my wife's clothes shop," Lin said. "I offered to help." With support from Lin, FIFA, Cabo Verde football officials and public authorities, the issues delaying Ana's trip were eventually resolved.

She arrived in Florida on Friday after more than 24 hours of travel. For Vozinha, her presence in Miami brought a deeply personal dimension to the biggest moment of his career.

The goalkeeper has said he was 25 before reaching the professional ranks and that he considered leaving the sport during difficult periods.

He remained part of the national team setup as Cabo Verde gradually moved closer to the global stage before qualifying for its first World Cup. Against Spain, he delivered the performance of a lifetime. Against Uruguay, his mother was finally there to watch.

--IANS

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