From struggle to shelter: Motihari beneficiaries celebrate new PMAY houses

Motihari, Aug 20 (IANS) Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a total of 2.35 lakh houses have been constructed in Bihar during the financial year 2026–27.

On Thursday, beneficiaries across the state were formally welcomed into their new homes as government representatives handed over the keys and conducted housewarming ceremonies.

A grand programme was organised by the Motihari district administration, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shyambabu Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MLA Bablu Gupta and District Magistrate Saurabh Suman Yadav attended as chief guests.

A large number of beneficiaries participated in the event.

The chief guests handed over house keys to beneficiaries and congratulated them on getting permanent homes.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MLA Shyambabu Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective is to ensure that every poor family in the country has a permanent house with a secure roof.

He added that the distribution of house keys was another step towards fulfilling that vision of the Prime Minister.

He said that permanent house allocation could be possible just because of the efforts of PM Modi.

District Magistrate Saurabh Suman Yadav said that around 35,000 permanent houses have so far been completed in the district.

He highlighted the administration's efforts to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of the housing scheme.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness after receiving the keys to their new homes.

Many said they had earlier faced severe difficulties during the rainy season because of poor housing conditions.

With their new permanent houses, they said they could now live more safely and comfortably and thanked the Union government for the support.

A woman beneficiary told IANS that she is so happy that she cannot express her joy in words.

She thanked PM Modi for the permanent house that she was allotted.

She shared the problems that she used to face while living in a thatched house.

Similarly, an elderly man said that he has got everything now as he is no longer forced to live in the old, dilapidated house.

--IANS

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