From shop to factory: Bihar man saw his fortunes grow under PMFME scheme

Patna, March 17 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of micro-enterprises by promoting formalisation of the sector, is bringing notable change in lives of people and also motivating others to walk down a similar path.

By leveraging the benefits of scheme, one could bring a drastic change in one's fortunes like Arvind Kumar Yadav of Bihar's Sheikhpura district.

Arvind Kumar Yadav, a resident of Mahuli village, has become a shining example of rural entrepreneurship.

He has not only stabilised his life but is also providing employment to others.

Arvind, once the proprietor of a small grocery store in the local market, is a known name in the vicinity and a proud owner of an ice-cream factory.

His sudden success came with support from PMFME scheme. Previously, the income from his grocery store was insufficient to meet family's expenses but today, his business has brought comfort in lives of those working at his factory as well.

While living in constant distress over financial constraints, Arvind got to know about the PMFME scheme providing assistance for starting or expanding small businesses.

He received financial subsidies and technical support under the PMFME scheme and established his ice-cream manufacturing unit in the Mahuli market.

Today, his unit has evolved into a small-scale enterprise. His ice-cream has garnered immense popularity in the local market, resulting in the continuous expansion of his business. He is also providing employment opportunities to other residents of the village.

"I used to run a grocery store. The income generated from the shop was insufficient to sustain my family or cover my children's educational expenses. I availed the benefits of the PMFME scheme and set up an ice-cream manufacturing plant. Since then, my life has become much easier, and I am now providing employment to several other people through this plant," he told IANS.

Arvind says that his financial stability has ensured that his children receive a quality education. He has also become an inspiration in his village. Many young individuals are inspired to take the initiative and venture into self-employment.

Arvind Kumar said that this government scheme is highly beneficial for young people like him as he firmly believes that schemes like PMFME not only provide financial assistance but also offer individuals the opportunity to become self-reliant.

Notably, the PMFME is a Central government scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for setting up of new/upgradation of micro food processing enterprises in the country.

--IANS

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