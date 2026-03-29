‘From essay to PM’s praise’: Pratham Barar overwhelmed after ‘Mann Ki Baat’ mention

Yamunanagar (Haryana), March 29 (IANS) Pratham Barar, a B.Com student from Haryana’s Yamunanagar, on Sunday expressed immense surprise and happiness after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned his name in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, praising his thoughts on building a Green and Clean Bharat.

Speaking to IANS, Pratham said he was still coming to terms with the recognition and described it as a moment of pride and disbelief.

"I am completely shocked that the essay I wrote, where I expressed my thoughts on how we can improve the environment and protect it in a way that meets our present needs while also keeping the future safe, has been recognised by the PM," he said.

"I am very surprised and happy to know that the Prime Minister of the country mentioned my name in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. My teacher, Shashi Sir, informed me about it. It is a very big moment for my family and me," he added.

Pratham said the mention has motivated him to continue working towards environmental protection and social awareness with even greater dedication.

Recalling his journey, he said that his interest in environmental conservation began during his school days. "In Class 11, I met Shashi Sir, and I attended a one-month summer camp with him at Bhagat Singh Park. That experience inspired me a lot and shaped my thinking about how we can protect and preserve our environment," he said.

Despite facing personal challenges, including the loss of his father, Pratham continued to move forward with determination while balancing his studies and social work.

After joining college, he became a part of the National Service Scheme (NSS), which further strengthened his commitment to community service.

"The motto of NSS is ‘Not Me, But You’. From this, I learned that we should always think about others. I also learned that we should plant more and more trees and adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle," he said.

Highlighting the role of youth, Pratham added that NSS volunteers in his college are actively spreading awareness about cleanliness and environmental protection among people.

The young student said that being acknowledged by the Prime Minister has reinforced his belief that even small efforts can make a difference.

“This recognition has given me a lot of motivation. I will continue to work for the environment and encourage others to do the same,” he said.

--IANS

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