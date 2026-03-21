March 21, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

7 pc continuous growth can make India prosperous and wealthy by 2047: Report

From developing to prosperous: 7 pc growth can make India wealthy by 2047, says report

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) India can become a prosperous and wealthy nation by 2047,if the economy continues to grow at a strong pace and maintains a rate of 7 per cent over the long term, according to a new report.

The Washington Examiner's report noted that the country’s growth record has been impressive, with the economy expanding at an average annual rate of around 7 per cent.

"If the country can maintain that growth rate for the next 20 years, India will reach the threshold of a high-income nation, with a per capita GDP of over $15,000 in 2025 US dollars," the analysis projected.

It added that India could sustain this long-term growth trajectory and avoid the so-called “middle-income trap” that has hindered countries such as Brazil, South Africa and Turkey.

The report identified India’s demographic profile as a key structural advantage, noting that the country remains one of the youngest major economies in the world, with a median age of 28. On the other hand, the median age in the US is around 38, while China’s is close to 41.

Over the next two decades, a significant share of India’s population will enter the workforce, ensuring a steady supply of productive labour and supporting the expansion of a large domestic consumer base.

The report also emphasised that this demographic dividend, combined with rising productivity, could help sustain high growth. It also highlighted shifting global supply chains as a major opportunity.

As Western economies, particularly the US, diversify away from China, India is emerging as a key alternative manufacturing and investment destination as global technology firms such as Apple are expanding their presence in India.

India’s digital ecosystem -- including digital identity, mobile payments and e-governance platforms -- is integrating millions into the formal economy, improving efficiency, enhancing tax compliance and expanding access to finance for small businesses.

The report also pointed to India’s strong entrepreneurial culture, supported by a growing venture capital ecosystem. Startups in sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence and e-commerce are gaining scale, helping the country move up the value chain.

According to the report, reforms undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- spanning taxation, judicial processes and education -- are aimed at addressing structural bottlenecks and sustaining long-term growth.

"Economic history has shown that countries can escape the middle-income trap through strong capital investment, expanding labour supply and technological advancement -- factors that are increasingly present in India’s growth story," according to the report.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

‘Top-10 is bare minimum’: Saurav Ghosal sets high bar for Anahat, calls for mass push in Indian squash

‘Top-10 is bare minimum’: Saurav Ghosal sets high bar for Anahat, calls for mass push in Indian squash

India to become global pharma, medtech hub: Jitendra Singh

India to become global pharma and medtech hub to boost GDP: Jitendra Singh

PM Modi has another phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure (File image)

PM Modi has another phone call with Iran's Pezeshkian, condemns attacks on critical infrastructure

‘Not thinking about me individually…’ says Ghosal on mindset shift in his role as sports commissioner

‘Not thinking about me individually…’ says Ghosal on mindset shift in his role as sports commissioner

Ngwenya named CEO, Khoza appointed COO for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup (Credit: CSA)

Ngwenya named CEO, Khoza appointed COO for 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup

Bangladesh's Family Card programme risks huge fiscal burden, social welfare cuts

Bangladesh's Family Card programme risks huge fiscal burden, social welfare cuts

Wimbledon 2026 to debut video reviews, joins US & Australian Open

Wimbledon 2026 to debut video reviews, joins US & Australian Open

Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry

Kangana Ranaut alleges that superstars bully filmmakers in Indian film industry

Mamata calling PM Modi an ‘infiltrator’ unacceptable, Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review: Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata calling PM Modi ‘infiltrator’ unacceptable, Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review: Suvendu Adhikari

Chennaiyin FC aim to build on winning momentum in first home game against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: CFC

ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC aim to build on winning momentum in first home game against FC Goa