May 27, 2026 10:34 AM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name 'Aura' for his album

Diljit Dosanjh reveals how he got the name “Aura” for his album

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has shared that the title of his latest album “Aura” came from his fans, who have often hailed the singer for having an “amazing aura”.

A video was shared on the photo-sharing website of Diljit talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The two were seen talking about the record-shattering success of the album, which has crossed over 100 million vies and his sold-out stadium concerts in Vancouver.

The video begins with Fallon asking Diljit: “‘Aura,’ is your latest album. Congratulations on this. It's your 15th studio album. This has been streamed over 100 million times. Where did you come up with Aura?”

To which, Diljit explained: “ It's a fan statement. They come on my show. They all say, 'amazing Aura', you have amazing Aura. So that's why I put my album name Aura.”

Fallon chuckled and said: “Oh, okay. The fans named it for you” and added: “And here you are with the tour. Congratulations on this. Let's see. First show was in Vancouver?”

The two then talked about Diljit’s Vancouver tour, to which the singer said: “Amazing, amazing. Stadium sold out. It was an amazing, amazing show.”

The video was captioned: “@diljitdosanjh called his album AURA because his fans kept telling him he had ‘amazing aura’ #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon.”

On the acting front, Diljit currently awaits the release of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ by Imtiaz Ali. The film marks Diljit’s 2nd collaboration with Ali after the biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

dc/

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