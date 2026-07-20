Bengal: 4 held for beating mentally challenged teenager to death

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) Four workers of a rehabilitation centre have been arrested on charges of allegedly beating a mentally challenged teenager to death while taking him to the rehab, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Bansdroni police station area of south Kolkata on Sunday.

It was learnt that four workers were taking a 17-year-old teenager to a rehab centre by pushing him in a car. The teenager died on the way. The family alleged that he was beaten while being taken to a rehab centre in the Haridevpur area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

Following a complaint from the family, the police arrested the four workers.

According to the family, the teenager was suffering from a complex mental illness and tended to become violent at times. Since he suddenly became violent, the family contacted a rehab centre in the Haridevpur police station area to handle the situation.

On Sunday, four workers from Haridevpur’s rehab centre came to take the teenager. They put him in a car and left for the rehab. The teenager’s father was riding in another car behind.

The teenager’s mother told the police that after going some distance, the four workers informed her that her son had become unconscious in the car.

He was then taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The family alleged that the workers had beaten the teenager inside the car, which led to his death.

Following the family’s complaint, the police registered a murder case and arrested the four workers.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said: “Four people have been arrested. A case against them has been registered. They will be interrogated to know what went wrong in the car and why the patient in their care had to die. Investigation is on.”

According to the officer, investigators are also questioning other workers at the rehab centre to gather more details about the incident.

--IANS

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