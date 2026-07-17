Three schoolchildren among four killed after train hits bus in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) In a horrific accident at Karnasubarna in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, four people, including three schoolchildren, were killed on Friday when a train hit a school van as it crossed the railway line.

Three more students and the driver of the school van have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The school van was completely mangled after being hit by the train.

The local people and eyewitnesses told media persons that the accident occurred around 7 a.m. The Nimtita-Katwa local train was coming along the down line at that time. Eyewitnesses claimed that just before that, the Howrah-bound Nabadwip Express had left along the up line and the Gobindpur rail gate was not closed.

“Seeing the gate open, the school van carrying several school students started crossing the railway line. At that moment, the Nimtita-Katwa local train came at high speed and directly hit the school van.

The local people started the rescue operations, and later, a contingent from the local police station joined them.

“Four, including three school-kids, died on the spot. The condition of three other kids and the driver of the school van is critical. They have been shifted to the nearby Baharampur Medical College and Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The possibility of the rise of the death toll cannot be ruled out,” said an on-duty police officer.

Initial investigation revealed that the railway gateman's fault in managing the rail gate was the reason behind the accident. Despite getting information that the Nimtita-Katwa local was coming at high speed along the downline, he kept the rail-gate open.

“The driver of the school van was not at fault. He was passing the railway line totally unaware that the train was coming at high speed along the down line,” an eyewitness told media persons.

Already, a railway department inspection team of four senior officers has moved from Howrah to the accident spot, and they are expected to submit a detailed report on the matter to the higher authorities.

--IANS

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