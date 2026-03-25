Founder Sunil Bharti Mittal to step down as Airtel Africa Chairman in July

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Major telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that its founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal will step down as Chairman of Airtel Africa at the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in July 2026.

The telecom company also announced that Gopal Vittal will be appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Airtel Africa with effect from the same date.

Mittal has served as Chairman of Airtel Africa since its listing in 2019, and the Board acknowledged his leadership and contribution during the period, it said.

Gopal Vittal, currently a non-executive director of Airtel Africa and a seasoned telecom industry leader, has been nominated by the controlling shareholder in line with the company’s existing agreements.

In addition, Shravin Bharti Mittal will take over as Deputy Chairman, ensuring continuity with the promoter group and acting as a key link between the Board, Airtel Money operations, and the company’s headquarters in Dubai.

Separately, Annika Poutiainen will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the July AGM after serving for more than seven years.

Mittal said it had been an honour to lead Airtel Africa and expressed confidence in the company’s strategy and leadership team going forward.

"I want to extend my thanks to the Board of Airtel Africa for their support to me as Chairman. Airtel Africa has a solid strategy and an outstanding leadership team in place, the strength of which is evident in recent results, so I am confident that now is the time for me to step aside as Chair," the chairman said.

"It has been an honour to lead Airtel Africa in this capacity, and I know the company will continue to prosper and to advance the transformative power of connectivity to the millions of customers we serve across 14 African countries. I have offered my services and will be available to support the company as requested by the Chair," he added.

The company’s senior independent director Tsega Gebreyes also acknowledged Mittal’s role in shaping Airtel Africa’s growth journey, from its acquisition phase to its listing and current position in the FTSE 100 index.

--IANS

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