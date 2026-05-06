Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away at 36, PCA, Yuvi pay tribute

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former Punjab cricketer Amanpreet Singh Gill has passed away at the age of 36 in Chandigarh, leaving the domestic cricket fraternity in shock and grief. A medium pacer who once shared the dressing room with some of India’s biggest cricketing names, Gill was remembered as a dedicated and humble figure in Punjab cricket.

Gill represented Punjab in six first-class matches during his career and was also part of Kings XI Punjab in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Beyond his playing days, he remained closely associated with the game and was serving as a member of Punjab’s senior selection committee.

The Punjab Cricket Association mourned his demise in an official statement, recalling his long-standing contribution to the sport in the state. The association noted that Gill had served Punjab cricket with “dedication and passion,” having represented teams such as India Under-19s, Punjab, and Kings XI Punjab.

The PCA also extended condolences to his family and loved ones, praying for strength for those grieving his loss. According to the association, his cremation is scheduled to take place at the Manimajra Cremation Ground in Chandigarh.

“The Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad loss of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member of the Senior Selection Committee Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams like India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab, and Punjab. Our condolences go to the grieving family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to his soul and strength to his family during this difficult time,” the PCA stated in a statement.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to his former teammate and friend. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Yuvraj remembered Gill as a “quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game,” adding that they had shared the dressing room during their early cricketing years. He conveyed his condolences to Gill’s family and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

--IANS

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