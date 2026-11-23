Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Rumours claiming that Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is set to marry the son of actor Sunny Deol in 2027 have been doing the rounds on social media.

But sources have categorically denied any truth to the speculation. “There is no truth to these claims, and there has been no such announcement or confirmation from the Tendulkar family,” said a source familiar with the matter.

Sources further clarify that “the reports are completely unsubstantiated and should not be treated as factual information”. “The rumour is so baseless that Sara hasn't even met the person she's being falsely linked to.”

The sources also expressed concern over the speed with which unverified information can spread “The episode has once again highlighted the disturbing speed at which misinformation can travel in the digital age. A social media post, without any credible attribution or verification, can quickly acquire the appearance of legitimate news once it is repeatedly shared across platforms,” added the sources.

The speculation appears to have originated solely on social media, including Reddit, before rapidly spreading across other platforms. There is no credible or verified source to substantiate the claims currently.

The viral posts had alleged that Sara Tendulkar would tie the knot with Sunny Deol’s son in 2027, giving rise to speculation about a possible Bollywood-cricket family connection. It also added how Rajveer had been sending expensive gifts to Sara. However, the claims remain unverified till yet and have not been confirmed by Sara, the Tendulkar family or the Deol family.

–IANS

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