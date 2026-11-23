New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the achievement of administering more than one crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in India, covering nearly 87 per cent of the annual cohort of eligible girls, calling it a significant milestone in the country's journey towards preventive healthcare.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said every dose administered was a step towards protecting girls against cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future.

"A significant milestone in our journey towards preventive healthcare. Every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them. I commend all the stakeholders whose efforts have ensured this remarkable feat," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also shared a post by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who announced that the country had crossed the milestone of one crore HPV vaccine doses, covering nearly 87 per cent of the annual cohort of eligible girls.

In his post on Saturday, Nadda said the National HPV Vaccination Campaign had achieved the milestone in less than nine months since its launch by Prime Minister Modi, marking a significant step towards protecting girls against cervical cancer.

He also congratulated Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar for achieving 100 per cent coverage, while 12 states had crossed the 80 per cent mark.

Nadda attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of state governments, Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and parents across the country.

He further said that free, safe and effective single-dose HPV vaccination was available to eligible 14-year-old girls through government health facilities and the U-WIN platform.

HPV refers to a group of more than 200 related viruses that can infect the skin and mucous membranes. While most HPV infections do not cause symptoms and clear naturally within one to two years, certain types can cause genital warts and various cancers, including cervical cancer.

The virus primarily spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact, including sexual contact. HPV vaccines protect against high-risk strains responsible for most HPV-related cancers and low-risk strains that cause genital warts.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends HPV vaccination for girls aged 9-14 years as a key preventive measure against cervical cancer, alongside regular cervical screening to detect and treat precancerous conditions.

--IANS

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