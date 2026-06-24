Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil named Mumbai team mentor for 2026/27 season

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil has been appointed as the mentor for Mumbai's men's teams across all levels for the upcoming 2026/27 domestic season, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Wednesday.

Patil, who played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India from 1980 to 1986 and was a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup winning team, will provide strategic guidance, technical expertise, leadership development, and motivational support to both players and coaching staff across all men’s teams.

His extensive scope of work will include player development, tactical education, leadership mentoring, match reviews, talent identification, and active involvement during preparatory camps and tournaments.

"The appointment of Sandeep Patil as Mentor will greatly benefit our players and coaching staff. His vast experience at the highest level of the game, combined with his deep understanding of Mumbai cricket, will help nurture the next generation of cricketers,” said MCA President Ajinkya Naik.

In another significant development, the MCA has appointed former India cricketer Arundhati Ghosh as the Women’s Tournament Coordinator to oversee and streamline the women's cricket ecosystem in the city. Arundhati played eight Tests and 11 ODIs for India and she will be responsible for the planning and smooth execution of women's tournaments, local leagues, selection trials, and specialized camps.

She will also work closely with players, coaches, selectors, and the MCA administration to drive developmental initiatives. “We are equally delighted to welcome Arundhati Ghosh as Women's Tournament Coordinator as we continue our efforts to expand and strengthen women's cricket across our jurisdiction," added Naik.

MCA Secretary Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar said the appointments are part of the association's broader push to build a robust support structure for the season."The Association remains committed to providing the best possible support structure for its players.

“These appointments, along with the coaching and support staff announced for the season, will contribute significantly towards the development and success of Mumbai cricket," he said.

--IANS

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