April 14, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict

For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is not being selective about who could help bring the ongoing West Asia conflict to a close and would welcome any country's involvement, including India, in efforts to end the war, the country's Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Tuesday.

"The United States would welcome their involvement as they have welcomed many other countries," Gor told NDTV in an exclusive interview while replying to a question on whether India could play a role in the peace process.

However, India has to decide what it wants to do, he added while highlighting that the US President "welcomes everybody" who wants to be involved in the peace efforts.

"That would be a question for India, to be honest… I think, the whole world can have a role in the peace process, and that includes India," said Gor who just returned to New Delhi from Washington where he also held extensive discussions with the US President on ways to expand the strategic partnership with India.

Ambassador Gor said that a lot of "big-ticket items" are lined up as far as expanding ties between both countries are concerned.

"You might see some news over the next few days, but it's not for me to give you tonight," he told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a call from US President Donald Trump with both leaders discussing the current situation in West Asia as well as ways to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he wrote further.

Gor said that the US President keeps PM Modi "updated regularly".

Having continuously advocated de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict, India has welcomed the ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran while hoping that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia.

New Delhi believes that the conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. At the same time, India has said that it expects that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this month, Ambassador Gor had outlined that Washington is positioning India at the centre of its long-term global strategy.

Gor said that the US is working to deepen its engagement with New Delhi, aiming to transform the bilateral relationship into what he described as the defining strategic partnership of the 21st century.

In an interview to Span magazine, Gor emphasised that his approach is shaped by his experience under US President Donald Trump, highlighting a results-oriented style of diplomacy. “President Trump is the hardest working man in politics. He moves fast and demands results,” he said, adding that his focus remains on delivering “something tangible and positive for the American people.”

He also underscored the importance of leadership-level ties, noting that “President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a true friend,” a relationship he said strengthens the broader partnership between the two countries.

Defence cooperation remains the most significant pillar of the relationship, according to the envoy. He pointed to the ongoing Major Defence Partnership and a new 10-year framework that expands collaboration in defence industrial production, science and technology, and operational coordination.

--IANS

/as

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For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict

For India to decide: US Ambassador Gor on New Delhi's potential role in resolving West Asia conflict