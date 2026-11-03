Football: West Ham sack head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after poor show

London, Nov 3 (IANS) West Ham United sacked head coach Nuno Espirito Santo with immediate effect after the back-to-back losses left the club eighth in the Championship table. Along with Nuno, assistant coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa have also departed.

Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of Wednesday's EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City.

"Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track," the Club said in a statement.

"West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future," it added.

The 51-year-old, who has previously managed Wolves, Tottenham and most recently Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, joined struggling West Ham on a three-year contract in 2025, succeeding Graham Potter.

The East London club decided to retain Nuno despite suffering Premier League relegation last season, hoping for an immediate return to the top flight. But after 13 league matches, the Hammers have managed just six victories and currently sit eighth in the table – occupying the final spot in the Championship table, four points off the automatic promotion spots.

Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to West Brom proved to be the end of the road for Nuno, who felt the heat from the supporters at London Stadium following the loss.

West Ham said the process of recruiting a new head coach is underway and it will make no further comment until the appointment is confirmed.

Several reports claimed that Scott Parker, who made 129 appearances for West Ham as a player between 2007 and 2011, is close to being appointed the Club's boss after Nuno's departure.

--IANS

bc/bsk/