Football: Osasuna land Dubasin as Alaves add Rodriguez

Madrid, July 27 (IANS) Osasuna completed their first signing of the summer on Monday, confirming the arrival of forward Jonathan Dubasin from Sporting Gijon for a reported fee of around 4 million euros.

The 25-year-old joined the La Liga club after an impressive campaign in Spain's second division, where he scored 17 goals and provided four assists for Sporting.

Dubasin has signed a four-year contract that includes a reported release clause of 40 million euros. He is expected to help fill the void left by Spain international winger Victor Munoz, who joined Liverpool during the FIFA World Cup.

Capable of playing on either flank or in a deeper attacking role, Dubasin offers versatility across the front line. Although he lacks Munoz's pace, he established himself as a reliable finisher last season.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Alaves continued to strengthen its squad by signing forward Miguel Rodriguez from Dutch club Utrecht.

The 23-year-old, who came through Celta Vigo's academy, enjoyed a productive season in the Netherlands, scoring 10 league goals in 45 appearances and adding two more in the Europa League.

Rodriguez returns to Spain looking to establish himself in La Liga after his breakthrough campaign.

Meanwhile, in another major transfer into La Liga, Atletico Madrid on Saturday confirmed the signing of South Korean international midfielder Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract with Atletico until the end of June 2031 and returns to La Liga for a price reported to be around 40 million euros (around 45.5 million US dollars).

"A talented 25-year-old left-footed midfielder, he can play as an attacking midfielder or on either wing and is known for his vision, exquisite ball control, and passing and shooting ability," said the Atletico Madrid official website.

Lee returns to La Liga after making a total of 124 appearances for PSG in all competitions, in which he scored 16 goals, winning two Champions League and three Ligue 1 titles.

The attacking midfielder joined the Valencia academy when he was just 10 years old, making his first team debut in 2018, before moving to Mallorca in 2021, where he stayed for two years.

--IANS

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