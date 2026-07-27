Deepti Naval remembers her directorial, a film about ‘complexity of relationships in society’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Deepti Naval walked down the memory lane, as she reflected on her directorial ‘Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish’.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared the poster of the film. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “‘Do Paise Ki Dhoop, Chaar Aane Ki Baarish’. Love is not about finding someone who can make you feel complete, but being with someone with whom you can share your incompleteness. Debu, a struggling songwriter, has been dumped by his lover and left out on the streets”.

She further mentioned, “Juhi, an aging streetwalker, finds it difficult to pick up customers. Kaku, her twelve years old son, saddled to a wheelchair, is yearning for love and care. One rainy night Debu and Juhi run into each other. Debu, desperate for a roof over his head, convinces Juhi to take him on as a babysitter for her disabled child. However, Juhi begins to feel left out as the bond between her son and the outsider cements, a bond she could never build, with her own child”.

“The film journeys through tender and dramatic moments as the three characters strive to reach out and connect. Debu wants Juhi to give up being a prostitute and tries transforming her into an elegant, dignified woman. Juhi begins to look at Debu with new eyes . . . Can he possibly be a man in her life? Can the three of them be a family? The film explores the complexity of relationships in today’s society, where, above all, the human bond survives”, she added.

--IANS

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