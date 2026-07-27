July 27, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Anirudh Ravichander thanks Vijay for ‘unlimited trust’: It has been an emotional journey with you

Anirudh Ravichander thanks Vijay for ‘unlimited trust’: It has been an emotional journey with you

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Music composer Anirudh Ravichander shared a note for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and expressed gratitude for the trust and memories they built while working together on Jana Nayagan and the other movies they have collaborated.

Jana Nayagan marks the fifth collaboration between Ravichander and Vijay after films such as Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Anirudh Ravichander shared a picture with Vijay from a song shoot from the film.

“It has been a thoroughly amazing and emotional journey with you through JanaNayagan, Leo, Beast, Master and Kaththi Thank you @actorvijay sir for the unlimited trust and memories that I will cherish forever. The music lives on,” he wrote as the caption.

Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in the lead role alongside Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani.

The film is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. It marked Vijay's final film appearance before entering politics and was the first of his films to be released after he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The film follows a former IPS police officer who raises the daughter of a deceased friend and encourages her to overcome childhood trauma and pursue a career in the Indian Army.

Talking about Anirudh Ravichander, his debut song "Why This Kolaveri Di", composed for the 2012 film 3, went viral across the globe and has achieved over 590 million views on YouTube.

He was signed by A.R. Murugadoss to compose music for Kaththi starring Vijay & Samantha. In 2016, he featured with Diplo on the remix of Major Lazer's hit single "Cold Water".

Ravichander primarily in Tamil cinema. He has been feted with ten SIIMA Awards, six Edison Awards and five Vijay awards.

--IANS

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