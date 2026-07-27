July 27, 2026 12:03 PM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekkar to play Karnataka’s 'brave warrior queen' in ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Bhumi Pednekkar to play Karnataka’s 'brave warrior queen' in ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar has been roped in to play Belawadi Mallamma in the upcoming historical 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Bhumi will essay the role of Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit. She will be seen alongside names such as Rishab Shetty Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi to name a few.

Bhumi said in a statement: "I'm deeply honoured to be part of the first-ever Indian cinematic spectacle of this scale on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma and to bring her to life on screen.”

The actress revealed why she said “yes” to the film.

“I am a huge “Kantara” fan, and the stunning performance by Rishab Shetty blew me away; hence, the moment Sandeep narrated the film, the actor in me instantly said yes. This is unlike anything I've done before, and I'm grateful to the makers for seeing me in a completely new light,” shared the actress.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is

planned as a two-part saga.

The film is penned by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

It was announced on July 20 that filmmaker Sandeep Singh has brought together an acclaimed international action team, including Mark Henson, known for his work on iconic projects such as Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher, and Gravity, to create spectacular battle sequences for “The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

Joining Henson is Vlad Rimburg, whose credits include The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot, and Lucifer. Completing this powerhouse team is Craig Macrae, whose extensive international work includes Troy: Fall of a City, read a statement on behalf of the makers.

--IANS

dc/

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