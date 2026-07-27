Jannat Zubair on winning ‘Laughter Chef 3’ with Aly Goni: This journey gave me my best buddy

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Jannat Zubair, who has taken home the trophy with Aly Goni by winning the third season of “Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment”, said that the journey in the show gave her a “best buddy” and that they got to “win it together”.

Jannat shared a string of images posing with Aly holding the trophy. She even shared a picture standing alongside Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Expressing her excitement on winning the show, she wrote: “And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS.”

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is an Indian competitive cooking-comedy reality series loosely based on Cooku with Comali. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about Jannat, she is best known for portraying Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, Phool Kunwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she was seen in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Her most recent work includes “Glory” directed by Karan Anshuman. The series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky. The series was filmed mostly across Haryana.

The story is set in a small-town boxing hub, where two brothers investigate a shocking murder while navigating a troubled reunion with their father, a renowned coach.

Meanwhile, Aly is currently seen alongside his brother Arsalan Gony in the reality show “Alliance.” Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show airs on Prime Video.

--IANS

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