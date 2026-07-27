Paritosh Tripathi pens emotional note on late father's ninth death anniversary: The son inside me is still crying loudly

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor and television host Paritosh Tripathi shared an emotional note remembering his late father on his ninth death anniversary.

The actor spoke about coping up with his loss, and reflected on how he still misses his father, the memories they shared, and how he continues to feel his presence in his life.

Taking to his social media account, he wrote in Hindi that translated into English, reads,

"Dad, It's been 9 years today.

Just like all these years have passed without me even realising it, your physical absence has also become a part of time, and even now I cannot understand that you are no longer physically here. Leaving so soon wasn't really necessary. There was still so much left for you to see, everything that we witness every day, through every good and bad moment, without you.”

He further added, “It was July 2017. Every person fears that one phone call, and everyone receives it someday. Silence on the other end of the phone, or the sound of someone crying. By the time you understand what that call means, everything has already become the past.”

The actor further expressed, “What is it like not having a father? It's like a child losing his father's hand in a crowded fair. In this fair called life, the child keeps searching for that hand. Every year the crowd of memories grows bigger, and that hand keeps moving farther away.”

He added, “Yes, with time your son's hand has become stronger. My fingers have learnt to weave words together, but the son inside me is still crying loudly, hoping his voice reaches his father through the noise of the crowd. You probably already know, but I'm still writing it to tell you. You have a granddaughter now. The one who calls you 'Baba'. The moment I hear her cry, I wake up, just like you must have woken up for me when I was little. Leaving everything aside, you would have been there for her at every step, teaching her something new all the time.”

Revealing about his little daughter, Paritosh wrote, “Meesha has started speaking. She says "Maa", "Papa", "Baba", "Jai Jai", and so many other things. When I go to pray after my bath, she comes running at the sound of the temple bell. When her education begins, I will teach her to write her first letter, and after that, no other letter will be written by my hand. Then my heart will once again say, "Meesha, your Baba was a great scholar of English and a Sanskrit pundit. I wish he had been the one to teach you your very first letters and words."

He concluded, “I know you're there and I can feel your presence. Today, whatever I am, I am because of you... and everything is alright, Dad. The journey continues. The journey of acting, and the journey of life.”

On the professional front, Paritosh Tripathi is known for his work as an actor, writer and television host. He has featured in films such as 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Selfiee' and 'Merry Christmas', and has even hosted many reality television shows.

–IANS

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