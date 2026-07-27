New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Indian weightlifting delivered the biggest highlights of Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, with Mirabai Chanu winning gold in the women’s 48kg final, while Rishikanta Singh and Mathupandi Raja securing silver in the men’s 60kg and 65kg finals, respectively.

A result of discipline and commitment: Rajnath Singh, Mandaviya hail Indian weightlifters' medal show at CWG 2026

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Indian weightlifting delivered the biggest highlights of Day 4 at the Commonwealth Games, with Mirabai Chanu winning gold in the women’s 48kg final, while Rishikanta Singh and Mathupandi Raja securing silver in the men’s 60kg and 65kg finals, respectively.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Indian weightlifter's performance in Glasgow.

Rishikanta opened India's weightlifting campaign with a silver medal in the men's 60kg event. Then, Mirabai won the gold in the women's 48 kg, completing a hat-trick of weightlifting titles at CWG. Raja secured India’s third weightlifting medal of the day with a silver in the men’s 65kg final, finishing with a total lift of 286kg.

"Congratulations to Raja Muthupandi on securing the silver medal in the Men’s 65 kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. This outstanding performance is a result of his discipline, resilience and unwavering commitment. The entire nation celebrates his achievement and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

"Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu on winning the gold medal in weightlifting at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of excellence have brought glory to the nation. This remarkable achievement reflects the spirit of perseverance and dedication that continues to inspire millions of young Indians. Wishing her continued success and many more laurels in the years to come," he said in another post.

"Proud Moment for Indian Weightlifting! Many congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for clinching silver in men's 65 kg weightlifting,' Mandaviya shared on X.

"A hat-trick of GOLD medals! Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on clinching the gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. Your unwavering dedication, remarkable consistency, and extraordinary strength continue to make India proud on the global stage," the sports minister wrote on X.

--IANS

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