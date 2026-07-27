July 27, 2026 12:04 PM हिंदी

Nia Sharma on 'Laughter Chefs 3' journey: 'The place where I reached without a brain and laughed the most in two years'

Nia Sharma on 'Laughter Chefs 3' journey: 'The place where I reached without a brain and laughed the most in two years'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she bid farewell to “Laughter Chefs 3.”

Reflecting on her journey, the ‘Naagin 4’ actress described it as a place where she “reached without a brain” and laughed the most in the last two years. Nia shared an emotional note, expressing gratitude for the unforgettable moments, friendships, and experiences that made the show a special part of her life.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of her videos and photos from the set. For the caption, Nia wrote, “As the final episode of laughter chef airs tonight.., I’ll remember it as The place where i reached without a brain and laughed the most in the last 2 years and left a peace of my heart. Also a better cook now shall move on in life with the sweetest memories and a tear or two at times when I miss everyone… Goodbyeeeeee.”(sic)

The carousel of pictures features the ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai' actress striking cheerful poses with her fellow “Laughter Chefs 3” co-stars. One of the videos showed Nia sitting and enjoying a salad when Bharti Singh joined her, capturing a fun candid moment from the sets. Nia also dropped several other memorable glimpses from her journey on the show.

Ankita Lokhande also penned an emotional farewell note as the third season of the popular reality show “Laughter Chefs” concluded. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame actress expressed her gratitude for being a part of a show that brought smiles and laughter to audiences.

“Acha toh main chalti hoon… Grand Finale Day! A show that brought out the best in all of us Laughter Chefs has been so much more than just a show, knowing that together we could become a little dose of happiness and laughter for so many families has been the biggest blessing If we managed to become your “therapists” for an hour every week, making you smile and forget your worries, then it’s truly been an honour for all of us,” wrote Ankita.

Colors TV’s comedy cooking reality show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3” crowned Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair’s team, Team Kaanta, as the winners. The duo lifted the trophy in the grand finale, which concluded on July 26.

--IANS

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