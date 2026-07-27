July 27, 2026 12:04 PM हिंदी

Mihir Ahuja says emotional journey with Prajakta Koli is central to war drama ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mihir Ahuja says emotional journey with Prajakta Koli is central to war drama ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Mihir Sagar, who will be paired alongside Prajakta Koli in the upcoming project ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has said that amidst a story that’s rooted in war, courage and sacrifice, the emotional connections between the characters become just as important.

Mihir told IANS: “Working with Prajakta was genuinely a lovely experience. She brings a lot of honesty and warmth to every scene, which made it very easy to build the relationship our characters share.”

He added: “Since this was our first project together, there was a certain freshness that naturally found its way on screen. Amidst a story that’s rooted in war, courage and sacrifice, I think the emotional connections between the characters become just as important, and I hope audiences connect with that journey as much as we did while filming.”

Operation Safed Sagar is a military drama inspired by real events.

A source close to the production shared: "Mihir and Prajakta have brought a very natural warmth to their characters. Since this is the first time they are working together, there was a freshness that translated beautifully on screen.

“Their chemistry never feels forced, it grows organically within the story and offers audiences an emotional anchor amidst the larger war narrative. The makers were delighted with how effortlessly they complemented each other."

Directed by Oni Sen, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar tells an untold story of the Golden Arrows Squadron who defied impossible odds. Focusing on the people behind the operation, the series shines a light on their courage, sacrifice and spirit in defining this significant chapter of modern Indian military history.

The drama series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Adil Hussain, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin and Amrita Bagchi. It will premiere globally on August 7 on streaming giant Netflix.

--IANS

dc/

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