Focus is now on strengthening the club: Wolves CEO Nathan Shi after Premier League relegation

Wolverhampton, April 21 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers have been relegated to the Championship after an eight-year spell in the Premier League following West Ham United's goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Rob Edwards' side slipped to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds United on Saturday and that result, coupled with 17th-placed West Ham's draw at Selhurst Park, means they can no longer move out of the bottom three.

Wolves can only claim a maximum of 15 points from their remaining five fixtures, which would leave them with a total of 32 points.

West Ham's result on Monday night has moved them up to 33 points, so Wolves can no longer catch them.

After the club’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed, Wolves CEO Nathan Shi shared a message to supporters.

"Confirmation of our relegation is a difficult moment for everyone connected to Wolves. While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, work has been underway since my arrival in December to ensure we are ready to respond with clarity and conviction," Shi said in a statement.

Wolves were promoted as Championship winners under current West Ham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017/18.

Under Nuno, Wolves achieved back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League and also played in Europe in the 2019/20 campaign, reaching the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. The club secured a third top-half finish in 2021/22, finishing 10th under Bruno Lage.

"We are clear on what needs to improve, and ourfocus is now on strengthening the club, building momentum and creating a team our supporters can believe in. We know what is required and will approach the months ahead with purpose.

"We know this season has tested your loyalty and patience. Your backing, home and away, has not been taken for granted. You deserve better and giving you a club you can genuinely be proud of is what drives everything we do from this point forward," he added.

Taking their place in the Premier League will be Coventry City, who secured their return to the top flight last Friday after a 25-year absence with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

--IANS

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