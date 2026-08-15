August 15, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters

Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is gearing up for the release of his international project “7 Dogs”, said that it was a unique experience for him to work on a film of this scale.

“I’m excited for 7 Dogs to finally reach audiences, especially in India. It was a unique experience for me to work on a film of this scale with an international team,” Sanjay said.

The actor went on to add about the film, which is slated to release on August 21: “You don’t get to be part of a project like this every day.

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz alongside Salman Khan and Dutt. The ensemble also features Monica Bellucci, Martin Lawrence and Giancarlo Esposito among others.

Dutt said he hopes Indian audiences will approach the film with an open mind.

“I think they should go in with an open mind and they will be amazed. It’s an international film, but the emotions are very easy to connect with. There is action, there is drama, there are strong characters, and the film has been mounted on a very large canvas,” he said.

“I think Indian audiences will enjoy seeing something different while still getting the kind of big-screen entertainment they love,” he added.

The makers of the global action thriller “7 Dogs” unveiled its trailer in India on August 13.

The trailer features special action appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, bringing the popular Bollywood duo together once again. The ‘Sultan’ actor also shared the trailer on his social media handles. The film boasts a diverse international cast, headlined by Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz. Representing India are Salman and Sanjay, while the ensemble also includes Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang.

“7 Dogs” will release in Hindi and English across Indian cinemas on August 21.

--IANS

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Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters

Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters