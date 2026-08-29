FM Sitharaman discusses Mondelēz's India expansion plans

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has discussed opportunities for Mondelēz International to further expand its production, sourcing, services and export footprint in India with the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Luca Zaramella, it was announced on Saturday.

The meeting took place in Chicago, the US, according to a post by the Finance Ministry on X.

The discussions covered Mondelēz's strong and growing presence in India, its continued investments in manufacturing and infrastructure, and opportunities to further expand its operations in the country.

FM Sitharaman welcomed the company's confidence in India and highlighted the country's skilled talent, expanding manufacturing capabilities and evolving supply-chain ecosystem.

These factors offer significant opportunities for global companies to serve both domestic and international markets, the Finance Ministry said.

The Finance Minister also highlighted the government's continued focus on improving the ease and cost of doing business through regulatory simplification, digitalisation and better infrastructure.

These measures are aimed at enabling global companies to deepen their long-term investments in India, the ministry said.

The meeting comes as India seeks to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing and supply-chain hub and attract greater investment from multinational companies.

The Finance Ministry said the government's focus on regulatory reforms, digitalisation and infrastructure development would help global companies deepen their presence and undertake long-term investments in India.

In a separate post, the Finance Ministry said FM Sitharaman met Shield AI Co-founder and President Brandon Tseng to discuss the company's engagement with India and opportunities to deepen cooperation in AI-enabled autonomy, unmanned systems and next-generation defence technologies.

The discussions with Shield AI covered research and development, technology development, co-development and co-production, according to the post on X.

FM Sitharaman welcomed Shield AI's continued interest in India and highlighted the country's rapidly expanding defence technology ecosystem, strong engineering and AI talent, and growing capabilities in advanced manufacturing and innovation.

The meetings come as India seeks to attract greater foreign investment, strengthen domestic manufacturing and deepen its participation in global technology and supply chains.

--IANS

ag/