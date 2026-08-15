Flag hoisting, cultural performances mark India’s 80th I-day celebrations worldwide

Suva, Aug 15 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions across the world celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday, hoisting the national flag and organising vibrant cultural performances with members of the Indian community showcasing the country’s rich heritage and fostering a spirit of pride and joy.

This year's Independence Day celebrations prominently commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', while also highlighting the energy, aspirations and contribution of India's youth in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, hoisted the national flag at India House in Suva to mark India’s 80th Independence Day.

“The ceremony began with a floral tribute at the bust of Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, followed by the singing of the National Song, Vande Mataram. High Commissioner Mehta then hoisted the Tiranga, followed by the National Anthem, sung by all guests,” the Indian High Commission in Suva posted on X.

Celebrating the 80th Independence Day of India at the Embassy in Seoul, Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das hoisted the tricolour and read President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation delivered on the eve of Independence Day.

“The celebrations featured vibrant cultural performances by members of the Indian community, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage and filling the atmosphere with pride and joy,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

The Indian mission expressed gratitude to the Indian community in South Korea for their active participation in various activities to mark the 80th anniversary of India's Independence.

Marking India’s 80th Independence Day, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with officers of the High Commission, paid homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Colombo, remembering the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives for peace and unity in Sri Lanka.

“On India’s 80th Independence Day, High Commissioner Santosh Jha and officers of Indian High Commission in Colombo paid solemn tributes at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial in Colombo, honouring the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of peace and unity of Sri Lanka,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

In New Zealand, over 500 members of the Indian diaspora and Kiwi friends joined the Independence Day celebrations at the Indian High Commission in Wellington.

Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi hoisted the national flag and read President Murmu’s message to the Nation.

According to the Indian mission, students and community members joined the Har Ghar Tiranga selfie campaign adding to the patriotic spirit, while vibrant cultural performances delighted the audience.

Meanwhile, celebrating the occasion, the Indian Embassy in Oman marked the spirit of Har Ghar Tiranga, calling on the Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates to carry forward the historic "Suryapath Tiranga" journey.

“The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates to continue this historic journey of Suryapath Tiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of Har Ghar Tiranga,” Indian Embassy in Oman posted on X.

As part of the celebrations in Australia, the Indian High Commission in Canberra highlighted festive spirit through popular Indian delicacies.

“No celebration is complete without good food! And what better way to celebrate than with everyone’s favourites—Chhole Bhature & Jalebi! A delicious taste of India, adding extra flavour to the spirit of our Independence Day celebrations," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

--IANS

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