5 children drown in water-filled pit left open in Bihar's Madhubani after soil excavation; 2 battling for life in hospital

Patna, June 3 (IANS) A devastating tragedy struck Bihar's Madhubani district on Wednesday when seven children went for a swim in a deep water-filled pit in a field, leaving five dead and two others hospitalized. Preliminary reports indicate that the tragedy took place in the Raghepura-Yadupatti Chaur area of Benipatti, where soil had earlier been excavated using a JCB machine.

The incident has plunged the affected families and the entire village in a pall of grief. The accident occurred in Kerwar village under the Patona police station area.

According to SHO of Patona police station, all the children involved in the drowning accident were between 12 and 15 years of age.

The excavation by the JCB reportedly left behind a large and deep pit that later filled with water.

Around noon, a group of children from Kerwar village went to the site to bathe. Unaware of the depth of the water-filled pit, several children reportedly slipped into deeper sections and began drowning.

In the ensuing panic, other children attempting to help them also got trapped, resulting in multiple casualties.

Seven pairs of slippers were found near the edge of the pit, indicating where the children had entered the water.

As news of the incident spread, local residents rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

With the help of villagers, the children were pulled from the water and immediately transported to the Benipatti Sub-Divisional Hospital using ambulances and private vehicles.

Doctors declared two of the victims dead on arrival, while three others succumbed during the treatment. Two other children who survived the drowning incident were admitted for treatment.

Their condition was reported to be critical at the time of admission.

Following the tragedy, officials from the district administration and police immediately reached the affected area and began collecting details about the incident.

Benipatti Sub-Divisional Officer, Sharang Pani Pandey, visited the Sub-Divisional Hospital to monitor the situation and gather information from medical officials and family members.

Authorities are conducting an enquiry into the circumstances that led to the accident.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who allege that deep pits created during soil excavation are often left unattended without adequate safety measures.

The deaths have cast a shadow of mourning over Kerwar village and the surrounding areas.

--IANS

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