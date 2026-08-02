FIR filed against Noida Authority as 4-year-old dies after falling into septic tank

Noida, Aug 2 (IANS) Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Noida Authority following the death of a four-year-old boy after he fell into an uncovered water tank and died, officials said on Sunday.

The child, identified as Firoz Alam, died after falling into an open pump tank in the Sector-122 green belt area. The incident, reported on Saturday, falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 police station in Noida.

The accident reportedly occurred while the child had gone to drink water from the tank.

According to officials, no Noida Authority employee was stationed at the site when the accident took place, raising safety concerns.

Speaking to reporters a day before, pump operator Anil said: "I came to know about the incident this evening. The family has​ already taken the dead body to the village. The child died here."

"As soon as I got to know (about the tragedy), I informed the authorities who then arrived at the spot. I don't know anything more than this," he added.

As authorities face questions over the incident, the staff of the Sector-113 Police Station have registered an FIR against the concerned employees of the Noida Authority following the tragic death of the four-year-old.

Moreover, the roles of the Horticulture and Water departments are also under police investigation.

In a similar incident reported in July, a six-year-old boy had lost his life after falling into a 15-foot-deep water-filled pit at Kala Dham Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was identified as Avyaan Surya, the son of Siwan Yadav, Vice Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

According to police and local residents, the incident occurred in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on Saturday. The pit, nearly 15 feet deep, had reportedly been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for boring work and had filled with rainwater following recent showers.

Residents alleged that the excavation site had neither barricades nor warning signs, making it hazardous for people, especially children. They said Avyaan was playing with other children near the site when he accidentally fell into the open pit.

--IANS

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