July 28, 2025 7:00 PM हिंदी

FIM Bajas World Cup: Harith Noah finishes fifth at Baja Aragon 2025

Harith Noah finishes fifth at Baja Aragon 2025, the latest edition of the FIM Bajas World Cup, held in the region of Aragon in northern Spain.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India’s Harith Noah, representing the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, delivered a gritty and determined performance to finish overall in the 450cc category of the FIM Bajas World Cup at Baja Aragon 2025.

Over the course of three challenging stages across the Spanish desert terrain, Harith clocked a total time of 7:16:32.0, placing him among the elite finishers in a field stacked with top international competitors.

Held from July 25 to 27 in Teruel, the 41st edition of Baja Aragon tested riders with its demanding mix of high-speed gravel tracks, rocky climbs, and soaring summer temperatures, true to its reputation as one of the most iconic events on the rally-raid calendar.

Harith’s finish came as part of a competitive top five, which included fellow Sherco TVS rider and rally veteran Lorenzo Santolino Sanchez of Spain, who clinched the overall victory with a time of 6:38:59.0. Lorenzo was followed by Neels Theric of France and Javi Vega Puerta of Spain. Konrad Dabrowski of Poland, riding for Duust Rally Team, finished fourth, just ahead of Harith in fifth.

Speaking after the race, Harith Noah said, “It feels great to finish strong at Baja Aragón. This rally is never easy; it’s fast, unpredictable, and physically tough. There was a lot of dust, but I stayed calm and focused on having a clean race. After everything earlier this year, I just wanted to ride clean, stay focused, and enjoy the race. I’m happy with how I felt on the bike, and this result gives me confidence heading into the next part of the season.”

The result is particularly meaningful for Noah after a disrupted start to his 2025 season. In January, he was forced to withdraw from the Dakar Rally following a wrist fracture sustained during the Prologue. He returned to action in May at the South African Safari Rally (W2RC Round 3), but a crash on Stage 1 (May 18), following a collision with a jackal, resulted in another fracture in his right hand, cutting short his comeback.

Having completed his rehabilitation, Noah’s performance in Spain marks a confident return to competitive form. While Baja Aragón is not part of the W2RC, it served as a valuable opportunity for Noah to test his fitness, regain rhythm, and prepare for the remaining rounds of the World Rally-Raid Championship, including the BP Ultimate Rally Raid in Portugal (September) and Rallye du Maroc (October).

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'So Long Valley' producer files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar post the premiere ruckus

'So Long Valley' producer files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar post the premiere ruckus

Over 30.95 crore workers listed on Centre’s eShram portal for welfare benefits

Over 30.95 crore workers listed on Centre’s eShram portal for welfare benefits

‘Grave mistake’: Rajnath targets UPA over ‘soft response’ to 26/11, Sharm-el-Sheikh deal

‘Grave mistake’: Rajnath targets UPA over ‘soft response’ to 26/11, Sharm-el-Sheikh deal

Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied FC face off in Shillong Derby in the in the 134th Durand Cup football tournament in Shillong on Tuesday.

Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong FC and Rangdajied FC face off in Shillong Derby

Adani Total Gas clocks 21 pc rise in operational revenue in Q1, overall volume up by 16 pc

Adani Total Gas clocks 21 pc rise in operational revenue in Q1, overall volume up by 16 pc

India sees 21 pc rise in deal volumes in H1 CY25 despite Q2 volatility: Report

India sees 21 pc rise in deal volumes in first half of 2025: Report

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Subhash Ghai champions the power of raw talent

Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised

Bangladesh plane crash: 33 individuals, including 27 children, still hospitalised

Soori's blockbuster film 'Maaman' to release on OTT on August 8

Soori's blockbuster film 'Maaman' to release on OTT on August 8

Motherson Sumi Wiring’s Q1 net profit falls 4 pc to Rs 143 crore

Motherson Sumi Wiring’s Q1 net profit falls 4 pc to Rs 143 crore