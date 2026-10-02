E-auction of PM Modi’s 30 mementos extended till Oct 31

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The eighth edition of e-auction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mementos has been extended till October 31, offering citizens additional time to bid for 30 souvenirs, including idols and sculptures, showcasing the diverse dimensions of Delhi, an official said on Friday.

As per the original plan, the auction, which began on September 17 on PM Modi's birthday, was supposed to conclude on October 2, an official statement said.

This edition's collection brings together a diverse range of artworks, objects of devotion, handcrafted items and institutional memorabilia that can serve as unique keepsakes.

The proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Gange Project, it said.

The 30 mementos include nine photo frames, nine mementos, and six idols, sculptures and statues.

The collection also includes two Delhi Metro models, a sports memorabilia item, a painting, art and craft items, among others, the statement said.

The collection features several mementos linked to India's religious traditions.

Four pieces depict Lord Ram or scenes from the Ramayana. These include a Ram Darbar sculpture, a brass plaque depicting Ram, Sita and Lakshman crossing a river with Kevat, a painting of Saint Dada Dev from Palam village, and a carved wooden statue of Ram Lalla.

The souvenirs also include a representation of the eight auspicious symbols of Buddhism. The memento, also known as the Eight Auspicious Symbols of Ashtamangala, holds deep spiritual significance and is traditionally associated with Buddhist teachings and the enlightenment of the Buddha.

The 30 mementos include representations of several institutions and landmarks of Delhi.

A framed artwork depicts St. Stephen's College, while a crystal memento of the Old Secretariat building and a textile artwork representing the New Parliament Building capture different facets of Delhi's institutional heritage.

The collection brings together objects that represent achievement, public service and personal expression.

Among the featured items is a highly detailed pencil sketch showing a close-up portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a student from Rohini, the statement said.

The discus of Paralympic silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya represents sporting achievement and perseverance.

The NCC's gold-polished Param Vir Mati Kalash carries the spirit of service and remembrance. Besides this, a portrait meticulously rendered on a natural, skeletonised Bodhi leaf adds another dimension of personal and artistic expression.

For auction dates, participation details and the complete catalogue, visit the official PM Mementos e-Auction portal: pmmementos.gov.in.

--IANS

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